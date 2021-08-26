Advertisement

Man killed in Elkhart shooting

Elkhart fatal shooting
Elkhart fatal shooting(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart Wednesday evening.

Elkhart police were dispatched to 424 N. Michigan Street just before 9:30 in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man dead. While investigating, officers located the suspect who is being detained pending further investigation.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Justin Lee Miller has been charged in connection to the death of 11-month-old...
Man charged in death of 11-month-old girl appears in court
This morning on 16 Morning News Now, Joshua Short announced he will be leaving WNDU-TV in...
16 News Now’s Josh Short bids farewell to Michiana
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road.
Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
The Penn Harris Madison School Board has voted 5-2 to make masks a requirement throughout the...
Penn Harris Madison school board votes to make masks required

Latest News

According to court records, Dylan Diericx is currently in custody.
Iowa man facing child neglect charge in LaGrange County
Berrien County Health Department
COVID-19 cases are climbing in Michiana
The repairs are part of a three-year plan to invest $25 million in streets all across the city.
Repairs of brick streets underway in South Bend
Jaheim Campbell, 19, faces murder but in an unexpected move, Campbell was called to the witness...
‘I’m innocent’: Man accused of killing 7-year-old girl testifies, says he lied to investigators because of police pressure