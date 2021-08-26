Man killed in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart Wednesday evening.

Elkhart police were dispatched to 424 N. Michigan Street just before 9:30 in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man dead. While investigating, officers located the suspect who is being detained pending further investigation.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.

