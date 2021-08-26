Maintaining the standards: just making the CFP isn’t “good enough” for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football wrapped up fall camp on Wednesday. Now, their attention fully shifts to Florida State.

As the Irish begin game prep for the first time this season, their goals remain the same: to win a National Championship for the first time since 1988.

With last year’s loss in the College Football Playoffs still on their minds, this year’s Fighting Irish say that isn’t good enough.

“Maintaining the high standards that have been set and it’s not good enough being part of the playoffs, but winning the playoffs,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “We talked about that a couple of times already. So, high standards and meeting the standards and exceeding the standards. I think more than anything else is players understanding that at Notre Dame, we’re playing for championships and that’s been our mission, graduating champions.”

Notre Dame Football’s quest for a national championship all gets started in 11 days as the Irish kick off the season at Florida State.

