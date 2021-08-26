Advertisement

Maintaining the standards: just making the CFP isn’t “good enough” for Notre Dame

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football wrapped up fall camp on Wednesday. Now, their attention fully shifts to Florida State.

As the Irish begin game prep for the first time this season, their goals remain the same: to win a National Championship for the first time since 1988.

With last year’s loss in the College Football Playoffs still on their minds, this year’s Fighting Irish say that isn’t good enough.

“Maintaining the high standards that have been set and it’s not good enough being part of the playoffs, but winning the playoffs,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “We talked about that a couple of times already. So, high standards and meeting the standards and exceeding the standards. I think more than anything else is players understanding that at Notre Dame, we’re playing for championships and that’s been our mission, graduating champions.”

Notre Dame Football’s quest for a national championship all gets started in 11 days as the Irish kick off the season at Florida State.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This morning on 16 Morning News Now, Joshua Short announced he will be leaving WNDU-TV in...
16 News Now’s Josh Short bids farewell to Michiana
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
28-year-old Shimea Duncan was last seen on Aug. 17 in downtown South Bend.
UPDATE: Search for missing woman upgraded to Silver Alert
Heart failure affects 6.2 million adults in the United States, but many don't even know they...
Medical Moment: Signs of heart failure
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road.
Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle

Latest News

Trey Mancini has teamed up with Louisville Slugger.
Notre Dame alum Trey Mancini teams with Louisville Slugger in the fight against colon cancer
Irish head football coach Brian Kelly sits down one-on-one with WNDU sports director Mark Skol...
Brian Kelly gives WNDU an inside look at his pitch to high school recruits
Brian Kelly discusses recruiting success
Chris Ackels, the White Sox on-field host, will the voice of Notre Dame Stadium starting in the...
Chris Ackels ready to live his ‘dream’ as PA announcer at Notre Dame Stadium