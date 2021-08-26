Advertisement

Longtime Notre Dame men’s basketball assistant Rob Balanis to leave program

Balanis will become the new associate head coach at Howard University.
Rob Balanis coaches the Irish on the sidelines at Purcell Pavilion.
Rob Balanis coaches the Irish on the sidelines at Purcell Pavilion.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Longtime Notre Dame men’s basketball assistant coach Rob Balanis will leave the program. A source confirmed this news to WNDU.

Balanis had been an assistant for the 21 seasons Mike Brey has been the head coach. He was most recently the associate head coach of the Irish, but his position changed to an administrative role in the offseason.

Balanis will become the new associate head coach at Howard University.

Nothing official has been released by Notre Dame or Howard.

