Local teacher battling Covid complications in hospital

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A local schoolteacher and mother is fighting for her life at a Fort Wayne hospital, suffering with Covid pneumonia, her parents said.

“The doctor called us and said that they didn’t think she was going to make it because her lungs shut down,” explained Tracy and Wade Kertai.

After 30-year-old Bre Kertai was airlifted from Bremen last week, her parents said Bre was placed in a medically-induced coma and intubated. Tracy and Wade said Bre rarely has been sick in her life.

“I never thought this would happen to her - ever,” Tracy said.

The Kertais describe Bre as someone who constantly puts others’ needs before her own: she’s a softball coach; a schoolteacher; mother to two children she adopted and also has guardianship of a toddler boy.

“She loves God. She puts her trust in the Lord,” said Tracy. “Her heart is that once these children get a little older, she would like to continue to foster and, and take care of other kids because there’s such a need, and that’s where her heart is.”

A glimmer of hope came Wednesday, when doctors slowly began to bring Bre out of the coma. Her dad happened to be visiting.

“I mean, it was for like, maybe 10 minutes, she was responsive to me,” said Wade.

“[He] would pray for her, put his hand on her forehead and her stats would go up, her oxygen level would go up,” Tracy described.

“Her heart rate would go up, knowing that I was there praying with her,” added Wade.

The family’s faith and church family are keeping the Kertais strong in Bre’s battle.

“I just keep begging God that He’ll bring her home,” said Tracy. “It’s going to be a long time. She’s not going to be coming home anytime soon. And when she does come home, she will need bed rest.”

A GoFundMe for Bre Kertai has raised over $11,000. Her parents said the money will help pay for Bre’s medical expenses and other care she will need. They say it could be months before she returns to the classroom.

