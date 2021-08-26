Advertisement

Iowa man facing child neglect charge in LaGrange County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Iowa man is facing a felony charge of child neglect in LaGrange County.

According to court records, Dylan Diericx is currently in custody. The charge is listed as neglect of dependent, which is a Level 1 felony in Indiana. It is typically punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

His pretrial conference is scheduled for Sept. 13.

