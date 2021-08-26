Food Bank of Northern Indiana seeking ‘Commodity Supplemental Food Program’ participants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is looking to increase participants for its “Commodity Supplemental Food Program” for low-income senior citizens.

To sign up---you must pre-certify by bringing a photo ID with proof of age and address. You must also know your annual or monthly income. After the certification process, you will get food for 12 months.

“The program has been around for us since 2015,” says Brandy Love, agency relations director. “We’ve seen a slight decline, but we’re trying to boost our numbers back to get them to pre-COVID numbers. We have a lot of seniors that weren’t getting out as often to be able to pick up this food during the pandemic.”

Monthly distribution takes place the first Tuesday of each month. Meanwhile, registration is available the first Monday of each month.

