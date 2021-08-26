First Alert Forecast: Another Hot and Humid Day Across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Heat Advisory for all Indiana counties from 12pm through 8pm with triple digit heat index values possible. Stay hydrated and stay cool! The heat and humidity is staying with us as temperatures again approach the 90 degree mark during the afternoon. Heat index values could reach the triple digits again for most of the area. A mixture of sun and clouds along with another chance for a few scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High of 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few storms linger into the overnight hours, but we remain mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Low of 73.

FRIDAY: The end of the work week features more warmth and humidity. Highs push the upper 80s with heat index values reaching into the middle to upper 90s for most of the area. Scattered thunderstorms become possible during the afternoon and evening. High of 88.

SATURDAY: The weekend begins very hot and humid. The high likely to rise into the lower 90s. The humidity remains high, so again the heat index could reach into the triple digits during the afternoon. A chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms remains possible. High of 92.

LONG RANGE: The heat and humidity continue through Sunday before the dewpoints finally begin to drop by early next week. Highs fall back into the lower to middle 80s and the humidity will be a lot more comfortable than the last few days. A break from rain chances by the middle f next week before we are watching a better chance for some heavier rain near the end of the forecast period. Keep checking back for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, August 25th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 91

Wednesday’s Low: 71

Precipitation: 0.03″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.