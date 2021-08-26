Advertisement

Cassopolis football looks to get back to winning tradition in 2021

Last season was just the second time in 15 years Cassopolis missed out on the postseason.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Thursday marks the beginning of the high school football season in the state of Michigan.

The Cassopolis Rangers look to get back to their winning tradition in 2021.

“They are going to see new Rangers,” Cassopolis senior football player Daishean Jamison said. “I feel like we are going to get the W. We are just going to be better than other teams, skillset wise. We can just do anything we need to do to win the game.”

“I think a lot of us have a lot to prove to teams that just one bad season is not going to change the whole program, especially with a new coach,” Cassopolis senior football player Kendon Williams said. “I think will be important for us to bounce back and have a winning record and make the playoffs next year.”

The Rangers are confident and look to prove some doubters wrong in 2021 as they hope to make some noise under second year head coach Steve Green.

“They are going to see fight,” Green said. “They are going to see fight from the Rangers. That’s all I can guarantee. These are tough kids from a tough community, and that’s what we are all about.”

The road to the postseason starts Thursday for the Rangers.

Cassopolis kicks off the season on the road at Schoolcraft. The game will start at 7 PM

