Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Jayden wants a safe home

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WNDU’s Wednesday’s Child segments introduces viewers to foster youth available for adoption. Kids like 11-year-old Jayden are looking for a permanent placement after years of being bounced around in the foster system.

“People should know I’m kind. I’m a good learner. I can be patient,” said Jayden.

Jayden is all of that and so much more. He’s a great kid with a busy schedule.

“I like to play basketball, play video games, play sports, football and basketball,” said Jayden. “I like to go outside. Sometimes I like to play board games.”

He wants to be an NBA star someday but if that doesn’t work out, Jayden would like to be a Phys Ed teacher. It’s his favorite subject in school.

As for his favorite foods?

“I will eat tacos, burritos, like mostly Mexican food,” said Jayden.

Jayden wants to connect with a new family for good reasons.

“To keep me safe. To be fair,” said Jayden. “To stay there. Be kind and do good things.”

He’s ready to find a permanent home after spending years in the foster system.

“I’ve been in foster care for seven years,” said Jayden.

So what will it feel like when he finds his forever family? “Good. Hopeful. Good staying there,” said Jayden.

If you would like to learn more about Jayden, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Justin Lee Miller has been charged in connection to the death of 11-month-old...
Man charged in death of 11-month-old girl appears in court
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road.
Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle
The Penn Harris Madison School Board has voted 5-2 to make masks a requirement throughout the...
Penn Harris Madison school board votes to make masks required
This morning on 16 Morning News Now, Joshua Short announced he will be leaving WNDU-TV in...
16 News Now’s Josh Short bids farewell to Michiana

Latest News

This is one of the semi-annual Michiana Crime Stoppers shredding events where they help people...
Michiana Crime Stoppers shredding event
Hundreds of people came to the free event that measures up as one of the largest collections of...
South Bend host 18th annual Art Beat
16 News Now had a chance to catch up with him to learn about what kept him going for more than...
Mishawaka Police officer retiring after 44 years
Leeah is a 10-year-old who has been waiting for adoption for the past two years.
Wednesday’s Child: Leeah likes school