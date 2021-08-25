Wednesday’s Child: Jayden wants a safe home

WNDU’s Wednesday’s Child segments introduces viewers to foster youth available for adoption. Kids like 11-year-old Jayden are looking for a permanent placement after years of being bounced around in the foster system.

“People should know I’m kind. I’m a good learner. I can be patient,” said Jayden.

Jayden is all of that and so much more. He’s a great kid with a busy schedule.

“I like to play basketball, play video games, play sports, football and basketball,” said Jayden. “I like to go outside. Sometimes I like to play board games.”

He wants to be an NBA star someday but if that doesn’t work out, Jayden would like to be a Phys Ed teacher. It’s his favorite subject in school.

As for his favorite foods?

“I will eat tacos, burritos, like mostly Mexican food,” said Jayden.

Jayden wants to connect with a new family for good reasons.

“To keep me safe. To be fair,” said Jayden. “To stay there. Be kind and do good things.”

He’s ready to find a permanent home after spending years in the foster system.

“I’ve been in foster care for seven years,” said Jayden.

So what will it feel like when he finds his forever family? “Good. Hopeful. Good staying there,” said Jayden.

If you would like to learn more about Jayden, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.