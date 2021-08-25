Advertisement

Volunteers hang 240+ scarecrows in Buchanan

The scarecrows help raise money for Buchanan organizations.
The scarecrows help raise money for Buchanan organizations.(Maria Catanzarite)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - In some ways, fall has arrived in the City of Buchanan where volunteers have hung more than 240 scarecrows along Front Street and in other locations.

It’s part of a year-round project for the Buchanan Scarecrow Charities, which raises money for Buchanan-based non-profits as well as the local schools and library.

“It’s a real creative thing. I’m an art major. I like to – I don’t paint, but I like to work with my hands. And it fills a need in me to make scarecrows,” said volunteer Clare Hagan.

The scarecrows are on display until November 1.

The Buchanan Scarecrow Charities begins building in January and is always looking for more volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Justin Lee Miller has been charged in connection to the death of 11-month-old...
Man charged in death of 11-month-old girl appears in court
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
The Penn Harris Madison School Board has voted 5-2 to make masks a requirement throughout the...
Penn Harris Madison school board votes to make masks required
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road.
Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head

Latest News

Masks to be required for Elkhart Community Schools
Elkhart Community Schools requiring masks starting tomorrow
The popular dessert was created in 1904 by an apprentice at a pharmacy in Pennsylvania.
Celebrating National Banana Split Day
This morning on 16 Morning News Now, Joshua Short announced he will be leaving WNDU-TV in...
16 News Now’s Josh Short bids farewell to Michiana
Josh bids farewell to Michiana
Josh bids farewell to Michiana