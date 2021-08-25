Volunteers hang 240+ scarecrows in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - In some ways, fall has arrived in the City of Buchanan where volunteers have hung more than 240 scarecrows along Front Street and in other locations.

It’s part of a year-round project for the Buchanan Scarecrow Charities, which raises money for Buchanan-based non-profits as well as the local schools and library.

“It’s a real creative thing. I’m an art major. I like to – I don’t paint, but I like to work with my hands. And it fills a need in me to make scarecrows,” said volunteer Clare Hagan.

The scarecrows are on display until November 1.

The Buchanan Scarecrow Charities begins building in January and is always looking for more volunteers.

