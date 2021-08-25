Advertisement

South Bend Police looking for missing New Jersey woman

28-year-old Shimea Duncan was last seen on Aug. 17 in downtown South Bend.
28-year-old Shimea Duncan was last seen on Aug. 17 in downtown South Bend.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help locating a woman who has been reported missing.

28-year-old Shimea Duncan is from New Jersey, but she was last seen on Aug. 17 in downtown South Bend. Police say she is 5′3″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has long black hair and a large scar on the back of her left arm.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204.

