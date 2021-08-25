Advertisement

Rockies-Cubs game postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

The rain was torrential at times, and the area was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch and a flash flood warning.
Weather warnings are posted on the left and right field scoreboards as several thunderstorms descending into the Wrigley Field area have forced the postponement of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Chicago. The game was rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tuesday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs was postponed because of thunderstorms and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Storms rolled into Wrigley Field about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The rain was torrential at times, and the area was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch and a flash flood warning. Zach Davies was penciled in to start for Chicago in the first game of the twinbill against Germán Márquez. Game 2 will feature the Cubs’ Justin Steele and Colorado’s Austin Gomber.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

