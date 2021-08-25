Masks required for upcoming school year at St. Joseph Public Schools

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Public Schools has voted unanimously in support of a mask requirement for the upcoming school year.

This means all students -- Pre-K through 12th grade -- will be required to mask up while at school and on buses. The requirement also stands for staff, volunteers and visitors.

St. Joseph Public Schools students return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

