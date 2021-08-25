Advertisement

Masks required for upcoming school year at St. Joseph Public Schools

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Public Schools has voted unanimously in support of a mask requirement for the upcoming school year.

This means all students -- Pre-K through 12th grade -- will be required to mask up while at school and on buses. The requirement also stands for staff, volunteers and visitors.

St. Joseph Public Schools students return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide
37-year-old Justin Lee Miller has been charged in connection to the death of 11-month-old...
Man charged in death of 11-month-old girl appears in court
The Penn Harris Madison School Board has voted 5-2 to make masks a requirement throughout the...
Penn Harris Madison school board votes to make masks required
One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

Latest News

Damages are estimated at $30,000
Families displaced by Elkhart apartment fire
28-year-old Shimea Duncan was last seen on Aug. 17 in downtown South Bend.
South Bend Police looking for missing New Jersey woman
Putting that sticker on your home could prevent you from tragically losing your pets, and that...
Pet stickers will alert first responders, prevent tragedy
The impact that the “Motels4Now” program has had on St. Joseph County's homeless population has...
A closer look at the impact of ‘Motels4Now’ program one year later