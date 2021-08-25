Advertisement

Mask policy and Covid case updates at Michiana schools

By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -As health officials warn about the quick spread of the Delta variant, more Michiana school districts are changing their mask policies.

Elkhart Community Schools join Penn-Harris-Madison and School City of Mishawaka as one of the larger school districts in our part of Indiana to adopt universal mask policies this week, after not requiring masks at the start of the year.

Elkhart Community Schools reported eleven more students tested positive for Covid-19, bringing their total to 25 on the week and 50 since Aug. 8th.

The spike in cases prompted the school board to mandate masks for all students and staff starting Thursday.

17 students tested positive this week at John Glenn Schools including 14 at North Liberty Elementary, bringing the corporation total to 32 since the year started.

The superintendent says they strongly recommend students and staff wear masks, but it’s not required.

“Between 2-3% positivity rate at this building and a less-than-2% positivity rate corporation-wide, we just don’t see that as an immediate emergency. As we’ve discussed with both the St. Joseph County and Marshall County health departments, about a 10% positivity rate is the threshold that they’re recommending to us that would raise some concerns and potentially result in some distanced learning for a whole school,” said John Glenn School Corporation Superintendent Christopher Winchell.

There are roughly 2,000 students across John Glenn Schools and 500 at North Liberty Elementary.

Both St. Joseph Public School and Benton Harbor Area Schools announced they’re requiring masks for all students, staff, and visitors for this upcoming school year.

We learned three Benton Harbor High School students tested positive yesterday. Benton Harbor students go back to school on Aug. 30th. St. Joseph students return Sept. 7th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Justin Lee Miller has been charged in connection to the death of 11-month-old...
Man charged in death of 11-month-old girl appears in court
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road.
Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle
The Penn Harris Madison School Board has voted 5-2 to make masks a requirement throughout the...
Penn Harris Madison school board votes to make masks required
This morning on 16 Morning News Now, Joshua Short announced he will be leaving WNDU-TV in...
16 News Now’s Josh Short bids farewell to Michiana

Latest News

The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine
Here’s a closer look at the numbers after three big school districts made changes to their mask...
Several Michiana school districts requiring masks with rising student case numbers