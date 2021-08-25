Mask policy and Covid case updates at Michiana schools

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -As health officials warn about the quick spread of the Delta variant, more Michiana school districts are changing their mask policies.

Elkhart Community Schools join Penn-Harris-Madison and School City of Mishawaka as one of the larger school districts in our part of Indiana to adopt universal mask policies this week, after not requiring masks at the start of the year.

Elkhart Community Schools reported eleven more students tested positive for Covid-19, bringing their total to 25 on the week and 50 since Aug. 8th.

The spike in cases prompted the school board to mandate masks for all students and staff starting Thursday.

17 students tested positive this week at John Glenn Schools including 14 at North Liberty Elementary, bringing the corporation total to 32 since the year started.

The superintendent says they strongly recommend students and staff wear masks, but it’s not required.

“Between 2-3% positivity rate at this building and a less-than-2% positivity rate corporation-wide, we just don’t see that as an immediate emergency. As we’ve discussed with both the St. Joseph County and Marshall County health departments, about a 10% positivity rate is the threshold that they’re recommending to us that would raise some concerns and potentially result in some distanced learning for a whole school,” said John Glenn School Corporation Superintendent Christopher Winchell.

There are roughly 2,000 students across John Glenn Schools and 500 at North Liberty Elementary.

Both St. Joseph Public School and Benton Harbor Area Schools announced they’re requiring masks for all students, staff, and visitors for this upcoming school year.

We learned three Benton Harbor High School students tested positive yesterday. Benton Harbor students go back to school on Aug. 30th. St. Joseph students return Sept. 7th.

