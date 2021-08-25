Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity announces new homes for Mishawaka

The six homes will be built off Byrkit Ave. and Jefferson Blvd.
The six homes will be built off Byrkit Ave. and Jefferson Blvd.
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - More affordable housing options are coming to Mishawaka. On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County announced the extension of the 2018 Carter Work Project for the Fields at Highland subdivision.

“If there was ever a time the Habitat for Humanity program is needed, it’s now because so many families- you know, working families - but they might be lower income, they’re finding it even harder to break into the housing market. They’re competing with cash offers. They’re having trouble qualifying for a traditional mortgage. Many times, Habitat is literally their only hope for home ownership,” explained Jim Williams, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County.

Williams announced construction will begin on six Habitat homes next month.

Additionally, a neighborhood park will be built in the subdivision, which has sentimental value to Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood.

“I grew up and used to play baseball on about this very spot when it was a little league,” said Wood.

The builds are taking place from September 20th through September 24th - and community volunteers are needed! Click here to volunteer.

Click here to see if you qualify for one of the six homes.

