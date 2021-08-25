Free mobile vaccination, testing clinic held in LaPorte
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health hosted a free mobile vaccination and testing clinic Tuesday in LaPorte.
It was part of the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The clinic, which was held in the Maple Lane Mall parking lot, offered the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. There was also free testing for those who might be worried about having COVID-19.
Another clinic will be held in the same location Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
