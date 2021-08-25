First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 100-105 Possible Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A heat advisory is in effect for the expected heat index values topping out in the triple digits this afternoon. Highs reach 92 degrees but along with higher humidity it will likely feel like 100-105 degrees. We also have the chance for scattered storms this afternoon and evening with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy. High of 92.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It remains very warm and muggy overnight with some clouds hanging around. Isolated chances for storms are possible late. Low of 72.

THURSDAY: Another hot and humid day across Michiana. We have the chance to see tons of sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs likely reach close to 90 degrees again and with the higher humidity it may feel like the triple digits again. A heat advisory has not been issued yet but is possible. There is also the chance of our First Alert Weather Day to be extended through Thursday. High of 90.

FRIDAY: The heat and humidity sticks around with us. Highs in the upper 80s feeling like the middle to upper 90s. A chance for isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High of 88.

LONG RANGE: The heat and humidity stick around through the weekend along with a slight chance for some scattered storms. Temperatures gradually fall back into the lower 80s by the middle of next week. A few less chances of rain by next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and this heat and humidity.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 95

Tuesday’s Low: 71

Precipitation: 0.00″

