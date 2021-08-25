Families displaced by Elkhart apartment fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Numerous families are displaced after an apartment fire Monday morning in Elkhart.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Old Farm Apartments. The fire started on the third floor and was under control in half an hour.

While no one was injured, 17 apartments were affected by smoke, heat and water damage.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental.

