Elkhart Community Schools requiring masks starting tomorrow

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community School students and staff will be required to mask up starting Thursday.

This comes after the school board voted to mandate masks for all students, staff, and visitors at all Elkhart Community K-12 buildings.

Elkhart is the third major school corporation in our area to start the school year with a mask optional policy that switched to a universal masking policy this week.

The policy will go into effect starting tomorrow.

