Celebrating National Banana Split Day

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the day to go bananas and treat yourself because August 25th is National Banana Split Day!

The popular dessert was created in 1904 by an apprentice at a pharmacy in Pennsylvania. It was sold for 10 cents.

Today, the dish is known to have creamy ice cream, bananas, nuts, a cherry and whipped cream on top.

But Olympia Candy Kitchen in Goshen makes it a little different.

“We make it with a whole banana split with two dips of vanilla, strawberry and pineapple syrup with pecans and whipped cream on top,” said Kare Andersen, owner of Olympia Candy Kitchen.

You can celebrate National Banana Split day by visiting your favorite ice cream shop or making your own at home.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.