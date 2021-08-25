Advertisement

Cabrera hits No. 501 in Tigers’ 4-3 win over Cardinals

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman hit back-to-back home runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 interleague victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Two days after hitting his 500th homer, Cabrera connected on No. 501. He crushed a 79-mph slider by starter Jack Flaherty into Big Mac Land, which is name of the upper left field deck, in the third inning. At 423 feet, it was his second longest home run this season. The Cardinals immediately removed starter Jack Flaherty (9-2) with what the team said was right shoulder tightness. Casey Mize (7-6) pitched five scoreless innings. He checked the Cardinals on three hits. The Cardinals entered the game 4.5 games behind Cincinnati for the second Wild Card position.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

