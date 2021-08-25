Brian Kelly gives WNDU an inside look at his pitch to high school recruits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football season is just 12 days away as the Irish open up the season on the road against Florida State.

Notre Dame is coming off of its fourth straight 10-win season, which has never happened in the history of the football program.

A lot of that recent success has to do with recruiting. Irish head coach Brian Kelly told 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. in a sit down interview why he believes Notre Dame’s recruiting stands above the rest.

SKOL: “Notre Dame’s recruiting has been top notch recently. The Irish have a Top 10 class for 2021, and a Top 5 class for both the class of 2022 and 2023. A lot of the recruiting experts out there say the reason for this is you, and the stamp you leave for the recruits. So I have to ask you, we’ve seen you on the sidelines at Notre Dame, the practice fields, and press conferences, but we’ve never seen you in the living room with a top recruit. So what would you say to a five-star level prospect, who has offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State, if you were in his living room to make sure he comes to Notre Dame?

KELLY: “I think it is him and his parents. I think you are talking to collectively the whole group, and No. 1 we are going to finish the job you started as parents. That is, we are going to develop your son holistically in all facets. We are going to develop him so that he’s a better human being when he leaves here at Notre Dame. Notre Dame is as good at doing that as anywhere in the country. We think they are the best at it.

Secondly, coming to Notre Dame, you are not only going to get the chance to play for a National Championship, you are going to get a degree that is going to help you open doors for the rest of your life. So why not do both? And you can do both at a place like Notre Dame. I think you are talking to the family about finishing off the development of their son. Secondly for them, the player, understanding that they can be on a stage, that they can get their degree. Be on a stage that they can raise a championship and they can be on a stage where they can be called a first round draft pick to the NFL, and they can do that all at Notre Dame.”

SKOL: “So do their eyes just light up when you say that?”

KELLY: “Heck yeah they do, that’s why we are doing so well in recruiting.”

