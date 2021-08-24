Advertisement

Unity Gardens hosts “Garden to Guts” series

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Unity Gardens is hosting a free class series called “Garden to Guts.”

The free classes focus on how to grow food and then how to cook it.

“We ask people bring their lunch, it’s a lunch and learn series,” said Sara Stewart, executive director. “And then we’ll create just the tasting experience as well.”

Classes take place every Tuesday through September, from 12 – 1 p.m.

Participants can meet in the outdoor kitchen area at Unity Gardens, located at 3701 Prast Blvd in South Bend.

To view the class schedule, click here.

