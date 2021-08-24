Advertisement

South Bend reaches new deal with federal regulators regarding Clean Water Act

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has a new deal with federal regulators, as it moves to comply with the Clean Water Act.

The new agreement replaces one that was negotiated in 2011. It will save the city $400 million as it works to better protect the St. Joseph River from sanitary sewer overflows between now and 2038.

“The previous plan that was signed in 2011 was good for the environment, but it was an unaffordable plan that simply was going to bankrupt the city,” says South Bend Public Works Director Eric Horvath. “This new plan still is taking care of getting the sewers out of the river, but it’s not a good plan for the environment… it’s a great plan for the environment! And it’s also an affordable plan for our residents.”

The old plan called for the construction of nine retention tanks. The new plan calls for just three.

