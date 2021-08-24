South Bend Police looking for armed robbery suspect

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the 1st Source Bank on Western Avenue.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call South Bend police at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

KNOW WHO THIS IS? On Monday, SBPD was called to a 1st Source Bank on Western for an armed robbery. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of US Currency.



The suspect is described as a male w/ a medium build.



Any info, call 574-235-9263 or @MichianaCS pic.twitter.com/tYd6H1EXi8 — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) August 24, 2021

