South Bend Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding an armed robbery suspect.
Police say the man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the 1st Source Bank on Western Avenue.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call South Bend police at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
