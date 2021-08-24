Advertisement

Silver Alert declared for missing Illinois man

Gary Scheuermann was last seen on Friday, Aug. 20, wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and...
Gary Scheuermann was last seen on Friday, Aug. 20, wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals, and driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police need your help finding a missing 73-year-old man out of South Holland, Illinois.

Gary Scheuermann was last seen on Friday, Aug. 20, wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals, and driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer. Police say he was traveling to Noblesville, Indiana.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 765-412-8782 or 911.

More from Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the disappearance of Gary Scheuermann, a 73 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals, and driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with an Indiana plate of AGM306.

Wayne is missing from South Holland, Illinois which is 165 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Gary was traveling to Noblesville IN, and was last seen on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gary Scheuermann, contact the Indiana State Police at 765-412-8782 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

