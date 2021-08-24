Several Michiana school districts requiring masks with rising student case numbers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now is digging deeper into Covid numbers among the larger school districts in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers after three big school districts made changes to their mask policies this week.

Both PHM and Mishawaka school districts moved to require masks for all students and staff starting this week after beginning the school year with a mask optional policy.

School City of Mishawaka started the year mask optional across their schools. They made masks mandatory for their roughly 6,000 students and staff after 32 students tested positive since school started on Aug. 11th. That span of time includes their most infectious week of the entire pandemic.

Today is the first day of the Penn Harris Madison mandatory mask policy, after they started the year mask optional. 26 kids tested positive in the past week since their roughly 11,000 students returned to the classroom on Aug. 18th.

One parent says they’re relieved the board changed the mask policy after her third-grade son already has to quarantine due to close contact within Madison Elementary.

“At the end of it, I was so relieved with that vote. I just feel a lot better now about sending my little one back to school and for my one that is still at school this week,” said Madison Elementary parent Lisa McCarthy.

Goshen Community Schools started the year mask optional before mandating masks for K-6th grade students. They reported twelve cases among their roughly 6,500 students between Aug. 11-18th.

Elkhart Community Schools have yet to make any changes to the mask optional policy they set out at the beginning of the school year. 39 students tested positive since Aug. 8th, with 14 new cases this week out of roughly 11,500.

South Bend Community Schools are the only ones in this group that started the year requiring masks.

They’ve had 22 students test positive since school started on Aug. 11th. They’ve had the least amount of cases proportional to their student population of more than 15,000 among these school districts.

You can find the latest information on Covid numbers at these schools by visiting their Covid dashboards or by heading to the Indiana Department of Health Covid dashboard.

