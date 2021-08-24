Scot Shaw hopes to changes culture of Niles football program

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - This week marks the first week of the high school football season in the state of Michigan.

It will also be the first time Scot Shaw leads the Niles Vikings on the sidelines.

“I love him,” Niles senior defensive tackle Keiron Kwakye said. “He’s an awesome dude. He’s perfectly strict if that makes sense. He just builds you up. He’s a great guy.”

Shaw took the 2020 season off after coaching Elkhart Memorial for five seasons.

Shaw knows how to win in Michigan. He coached at Three Rivers for 19 seasons and won a state championship there back in 2003.

“New culture around here,” Niles senior fullback Colin Hess said. “Practices are more hard. We are just getting at it, getting after it. The new coach has a lot of us excited. It lit a fire under us. A lot of people were sitting around being lazy. We are ready to win this year.”

He hopes he can bring that winning culture to Niles.

“A little bit tougher culture,” Shaw said. “A little bit of, “Let’s finish, let’s not quit early,’ or anything like that. They’ve bought into that pretty well I think. We just have to get better before that first game.”

Shaw and the Niles Vikings open up the 2021 season at home Thursday night at 7 PM against Sturgis.

