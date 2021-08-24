Advertisement

Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Memorial Hospital.

The victim arrived shortly after midnight with non-life-threatening injuries to the lower part of their body.

Police tells 16 News Now the location of the shooting is still being investigated.

The South Bend Police Shooting Response Team has taken over the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

