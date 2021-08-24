Pet stickers will alert first responders, prevent tragedy

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County has a simple tool to help you keep your pets safe in the event of an emergency

“In case of an emergency, a crew has to show up at your house, heaven forbid because of a fire (or) because of some other disaster they can be alerted to animals in the house,” Janet Graham, Marketing and Outreach Coordinator at the Elkhart County Humane Society says.

Putting that sticker on your home could prevent you from tragically losing your pets, and that tragedy does happen.

“Just this past week there was a fire in Elkhart where some animals were lost. The firemen in Cleveland did a great job and got a few out but they weren’t able to get everybody out,” Graham says.

It’s the perfect tool for pet safety and they’re easy to pick up.

“We’re going to have them here at the shelter. We’re going to try and get them out to the different fire departments to hand out. If you see us out at an event, stop by we’ll have some there,” Graham adds.

Just pause for a second and think how that free sticker could help first responders get to your pet quicker in an emergency.

“Obviously a firefighter, a police officer, they’re not going to know what animals are in your house, and it’s going to give them a chance, if they can safely do it, to get your animal out,” Graham says.

So swing by, grab a sticker, and while you’re at it maybe sniff around for a new pet, because the humane society is pretty doggone full.

“Come out and adopt an animal if you don’t have one,” Graham says.

