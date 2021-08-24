Advertisement

Penn Harris Madison school board votes to make masks required

The Penn Harris Madison School Board has voted 5-2 to make masks a requirement throughout the...
By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Harris Madison School Board has voted 5-2 to make masks a requirement throughout the district.

The board originally voted to make masks optional, but the district says that has now changed based on metrics from the Indiana Department of Health, as St. Joe County has moved from the blue to the yellow advisory level in the last two weeks.

Board president Chris Riley says there have been 19 students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 125 close contacts after the first 4 days of the school year.

“I hesitate to make any decision that accelerates the possibility that we could once again be forced to have our students into virtual learning,” Board President Chris Riley said.

Although many people at Monday’s meeting were against a mask requirement, students will be required to wear masks beginning Tuesday, August 24.

After the school board made their decision, some parents still want masks for students and staff.
