P-H-M: Discovery Middle School did not run out of food last week

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now received a tip that Discovery Middle School ran out of food last week.

We reached out to the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation on Monday, and they say that was not the case.

P-H-M says on Wednesday last week, Discovery did run out of fresh fruit, but there was plenty of food on Thursday. And Friday, they ran out of their main entrees but had backups ready to go.

Our tipster says that is not true, and that the school did in-fact run out of food.

This is a story we are continuing to follow and are learning more about. Stay with 16 News Now for more information.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.