Advertisement

P-H-M: Discovery Middle School did not run out of food last week

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now received a tip that Discovery Middle School ran out of food last week.

We reached out to the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation on Monday, and they say that was not the case.

P-H-M says on Wednesday last week, Discovery did run out of fresh fruit, but there was plenty of food on Thursday. And Friday, they ran out of their main entrees but had backups ready to go.

Our tipster says that is not true, and that the school did in-fact run out of food.

This is a story we are continuing to follow and are learning more about. Stay with 16 News Now for more information.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide
After the school board made their decision, some parents still want masks for students and staff.
Some PHM parents make final push ahead of school board vote on mask policy

Latest News

Jaheim Lamar Campbell
Jury trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing 7-year-old girl
Powerball 08-21-21
Powerball to hold first Monday night drawing
The Motels4Now contract between the county and the Knights Inn on Lincolnway West in South Bend...
Homeless housing program gets pushback from locals
Kelly discusses closing in on Knute Rockne’s win record
Brian Kelly sits down one-on-one with WNDU