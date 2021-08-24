Medical Moment: Signs of heart failure

Heart failure affects 6.2 million adults in the United States, but many don’t even know they have it.

In fact, they think it could be something else. More on the symptoms they, or even you, may be ignoring:

Stan DeFreitas’ story is speckled with sunshine. For decades, he’s been known as “Mr. Greenthumb,” a nationally known gardener with radio and TV shows.

“Plants … I know. Horticulture … I know. A little bit of radio and television … I think I know. But when it came to signs of heart problems, I didn’t know,” DeFreitas says.

What a shock when he ended up with heart failure and on the waiting list to get a heart transplant. And yes, he was still gabbing about gardening from his hospital bed.

“Without plant material, we wouldn’t be here,” DeFreitas says.

Same goes for a heart. But like many, he ignored what could have been deadly signs.

“No matter what all the different insults are to the heart muscle, it all leads to the heart failure,” says Siva Kumar, transplant cardiologist at Tampa General Hospital.

Insults like alcohol, high blood pressure, unaddressed thyroid issues, and smoking. But the symptoms are many times mistaken for something else.

“Some patients will have a cough, so they think they have bronchitis,” Kumar says.

Kumar also says abdominal distention, not being able to bend down and tie shoes, and lightheadedness can also be mistaken for something else when in fact it is heart failure.

“The moment you’re not getting better, the next step is to make sure your heart is okay,” Kumar says.

“I was like a river in Egypt,” DeFreitas says. “I was in denial.”

“Mr. Greenthumb” had to get a new heart. But now, he’s hoping to plant seeds for others so their story doesn’t get cut short like his almost did.

Dr. Kumar says mechanical hearts are also used for patients with heart failure, but it all depends on the patient’s situation.

