Man killed in Cass County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash Monday morning in Cass County.

Police responded to the area of M-62 Highway and Sink Road in Silver Creek Township just before 3:30 a.m.

Police say the driver, identified as 22-year-old Enrique Aguirre of Dowagiac, was headed east when he veered off the road, causing his vehicle to roll over multiple times. Aguirre was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Aguirre was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.

