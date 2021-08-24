Man charged in death of 11-month-old girl appears in court

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged in connection to the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain made an appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Justin Miller is facing one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death after leading police to Lain’s body in Starke County last week.

None of the charges were upgraded during today’s hearing, but they could be upgraded in the future depending on the investigation.

A pretrial hearing has been set for Wednesday, September 8th at 9 a.m.

A status conference has been scheduled for Thursday, December 16th at 9 a.m.

The venue for the trial is still in question due to several counties being involved in the investigation.

