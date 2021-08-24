Local roofing contractor installs new roof for healthcare worker

(WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana? How about a company installing a free roof for an essential worker?

Diane Guzicki was the lucky winner of Beacon Health System’s “Roof Giveaway.” A&M Home Services installed the new roof Monday morning. Afterwards, the company hosted a neighborhood cookout to celebrate the project.

“A&M Home Services decided to give back to the local community as the community has helped us build our business over the last 10 years,” says Laura Anderson, marketing and public relations manager at A&M Home Services.

The roof was starting to show signs of wear and tear, so this new one will make a big difference in keeping Guzicki’s house warm this coming winter.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.