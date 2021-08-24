Advertisement

Jury trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing 7-year-old girl

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The jury trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a 7-year-old girl in South Bend back in 2020 is now underway.

18-year-old Jaheim Campbell is charged with murder and attempted murder. Police say he fired multiple shots from a vehicle driving past a child’s birthday party in the 800 block of East Donald Street back on Aug. 29, resulting in the death of Chrisyah Stephens.

The jury was selected Monday and opening statements were given. Testimony in the case begins Tuesday.

