Advertisement

Jays score winning run on wild pitch, beat White Sox 2-1

The Blue Jays spoiled a strong outing by Chicago’s Lance Lynn and handed the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) - Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1. Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández. Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the win and Jordan Romano finished for his 12th save in 13 chances. The Blue Jays spoiled a strong outing by Chicago’s Lance Lynn and handed the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide
After the school board made their decision, some parents still want masks for students and staff.
Some PHM parents make final push ahead of school board vote on mask policy

Latest News

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten teams forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19
Brian Kelly and the Irish wait in the tunnel before a match up with Florida State in 2020.
Brian Kelly proud of how Notre Dame handled 2020
Brian Kelly is introduced as the head football coach at Notre Dame in December of 2009.
Brian Kelly enters 2021 Notre Dame football season with same mindset when he took the job in 2009
Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly sits down with 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol...
Brian Kelly could break Knute Rockne’s win record in 2021