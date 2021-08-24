Advertisement

‘It kills me.’ Father watches son fight for his life after contracting the delta variant

By Blair Sabol and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – Just before he was put on a ventilator, Ethan Snook told his aunt he wishes he’d gotten vaccinated for COVID-19.

The 19-year-old had tested positive for the highly contagious delta variant.

For his dad Erich Snook, seeing photos of his son lying in a hospital bed are tough to take in.

“It kills me,” he told KCBD-TV. “Seeing Ethan, what he looks like right now versus what he looked like before ... it will take the biggest strongest person -- it’ll tear them down to nothing.”

Both Ethan and Erich Snook caught the virus in late July.

The only difference, Erich Snook had received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while his son had not.

Doctors believe having the initial shot could be the reason he didn’t end up hospitalized too.

“Young kids, they think they’re invincible and think it can’t happen to them,” Erich Snook said. “I’m here to tell you it can happen, and it will happen and he’s proof of it. It hit him, and it hit him hard.”

Doctors have warned the family that Ethan Snook could have lung damage.

“It’s sad enough when it happens to people in New York and in other states, but when it’s one of your own it’s really hard,” his aunt, Christina Weathers, said. “Look at this perfectly healthy 19-year-old nephew of mine that has no underlying health issues who’s fighting for his life.”

While it’s unclear how long he’ll remain in the hospital, his dad said the odds are looking better now than they did a month ago.

“When he first went in the hospital, they were telling me he only had a 20-30% chance of survival,” Erich Snook said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide
One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart
The Penn Harris Madison School Board has voted 5-2 to make masks a requirement throughout the...
Penn Harris Madison school board votes to make masks required
37-year-old Justin Lee Miller has been charged in connection to the death of 11-month-old...
Man charged in death of 11-month-old girl appears in court
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

Latest News

Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Report details mishandling of police emergency system on Jan. 6
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Biden keeps to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations...
‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says US could have pandemic under control by spring
While no one was injured, 17 apartments were affected by smoke, heat and water damage.
Families displaced by Elkhart apartment fire