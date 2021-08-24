First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory with Scattered Storms Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL MICHIANA COUNTIES: 2-9pm for temperatures near 90 and a heat index that could possibly reach 102 degrees across the area. Stay cool and stay hydrated. Not only will it be hot and humid today, but we also see the chance for scattered thunderstorms during the late morning and in the afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky as the heat and humidity could fuel some of these storms. No severe weather is expected. High of 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A chance of a few thunderstorms sticking around overnight. Otherwise, we remain very muggy with a few clouds and lows in the lower 70s by morning. Low of 70.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot and humid day. Highs in the lower 90s with a heat index topping out in the triple digits. Another way where the heat and humidity could aid in the scattered thunderstorms activity during the afternoon and evening. High of 92.

THURSDAY: The heat and humidity continues through the second half of the week. Another day where the high approaches 90 during the afternoon along with a heat index that could again be in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms remain possible during the afternoon. High of 90.

LONG RANGE: The heat and humidity continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and a heat index that remains in the mid to upper 90s. A few less storms by the weekend but the warmth stays with us only dropping down into the 80s by the middle of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 23rd, 2021

Monday’s High: 87

Monday’s Low: 63

Precipitation: 0.00″

