Advertisement

Cubs top Rockies to end 13-game Wrigley Field losing streak

Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs ended their longest home losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega celebrates his two-run, walk off home run off Colorado Rockies...
Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega celebrates his two-run, walk off home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Chicago. The Cubs won 6-4.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs ended their longest home losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Manuel Rodriguez (2-2) earned the victory after pitching the ninth for Chicago, which snapped a 13-game skid at Wrigley Field. Reliever David Bard (7-9) allowed the game-winner after a walk-filled eighth inning helped the Cubs to get closer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide
One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart
After the school board made their decision, some parents still want masks for students and staff.
Some PHM parents make final push ahead of school board vote on mask policy
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Heat index around 100° starting Tuesday
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, greet each...
Brian Kelly motivated by losses in big games
Niles head football coach Scot Shaw closes practice ahead of the 2021 season.
Scot Shaw hopes to changes culture of Niles football program
Jays score winning run on wild pitch, beat White Sox 2-1
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten teams forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19