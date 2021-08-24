Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are battling a large fire at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road in New Carlisle.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon. Crews from both sides of the state line are tryinh yo get the intense flames and smoke under control.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.