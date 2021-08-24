Advertisement

Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are battling a large fire at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road in New Carlisle.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon. Crews from both sides of the state line are tryinh yo get the intense flames and smoke under control.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide
One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart
The Penn Harris Madison School Board has voted 5-2 to make masks a requirement throughout the...
Penn Harris Madison school board votes to make masks required
37-year-old Justin Lee Miller has been charged in connection to the death of 11-month-old...
Man charged in death of 11-month-old girl appears in court
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

Latest News

While no one was injured, 17 apartments were affected by smoke, heat and water damage.
Families displaced by Elkhart apartment fire
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road.
Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle
This means all students -- Pre-K through 12th grade -- will be required to mask up while at...
Masks required for upcoming school year at St. Joseph Public Schools
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast