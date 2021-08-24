Construction begins on first phase of Coal Line Trail in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A $1.6 million trail construction project in South Bend is now underway.

Lane restrictions are in place during construction of the Coal Line Trail. Woodward Avenue from Angela Boulevard to Elwood Avenue is closed.

The first part of the project will be completed by the end of the year. That first phase of this two-part project begins at Lincolnway West and ends at Riverside Drive.

The 12-foot-wide trail will include a new shelter and bike repair station, trail lightings, and benches.

The trail will eventually connect Lincolnway to State Road 933.

