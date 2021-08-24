Advertisement

Capt. Michael Brown running for Michigan Governor

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Capt. Michael Brown, a member of the Michigan State Police, is running for governor of Michigan.

Brown made the announcement at a press conference Monday at the Lincoln Township Public Library in Stevensville. Brown is currently the commander of MSP’s Southwest Michigan District. He has served with the Michigan State Police for 33 years.

He says he’s running because he wants to make a difference in the state. “I’m running for governor because the state of Michigan is going in the wrong direction in so many ways,” Brown says. “Jobs, schools, economics, public safety. That’s why I threw in for the race.”

Brown is running in the Michigan primary as a Republican.

