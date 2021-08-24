Advertisement

Brian Kelly motivated by losses in big games

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just 13 days until the Notre Dame football season opener on the road at Florida State.

The last time the Irish took the field was on New Years Day in the College Football Playoff against Alabama. The Irish fell to the Tide 31-14 in the semifinal.

In a sit down interview with 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. this afternoon, Irish head coach Brian Kelly says the losses on the national stage motivate him even more to bring Notre Dame its first national championship since 1988.

SKOL: “Notre Dame has been very close to a national title since you’ve taken the job. The Irish played in the national title game in 2012, and then played in the college football playoff two of the last three seasons. I know you are a super competitive guy, so how does it feel to get so close, but come up just short? Does that motivate you even more than you already are?”

KELLY: “Oh yeah. I remember talking to the team in the locker room and knew that I was disappointed after the Alabama game but at the same time, excited about the opportunity with this team. I think a couple of times now the media has said, ‘Boy, you are really optimistic about the team.’ I think I am more optimistic about the opportunity that we will have with this group because they know what it takes to get back there. Now, we have to make plays. We have to make some catches and tackles. The ball maybe needs to bounce our way a couple of times but this team knows what it takes to get back there. To lead them again would, obviously, be a great accomplishment and that’s what motivates us on a day-to-day basis.”

Be sure to tune into WNDU throughout the week for more of Kelly’s conversation with 16 News Now.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

