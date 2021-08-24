Amish community helps injured neighbor move barn

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaGrange Amish community came together Monday to help out a neighbor who got badly injured this summer.

A group of about 100 Amish were out helping a friend move a huge pole barn. 16 News Now is told the person who owned the barn recently died, and the man who now runs this property has his arm in a sling after being airlifted to a hospital for a severe injury.

The group used mostly pure human strength to pick up the barn to move it 200 feet to a new foundation, but it did have a little help from a forklift.

It’s an example of people lending a helping hand to a friend in need, right here in Michiana!

