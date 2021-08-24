Advertisement

Amish community helps injured neighbor move barn

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaGrange Amish community came together Monday to help out a neighbor who got badly injured this summer.

A group of about 100 Amish were out helping a friend move a huge pole barn. 16 News Now is told the person who owned the barn recently died, and the man who now runs this property has his arm in a sling after being airlifted to a hospital for a severe injury.

The group used mostly pure human strength to pick up the barn to move it 200 feet to a new foundation, but it did have a little help from a forklift.

It’s an example of people lending a helping hand to a friend in need, right here in Michiana!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide
After the school board made their decision, some parents still want masks for students and staff.
Some PHM parents make final push ahead of school board vote on mask policy

Latest News

It will save the city $400 million as it works to better protect the St. Joseph River from...
South Bend reaches new deal with federal regulators regarding Clean Water Act
Police responded to the area of M-62 Highway and Sink Road in Silver Creek Township just before...
Man killed in Cass County crash
The first phase of the two-part project will begin at Lincolnway West and end at Riverside Drive.
Construction begins on first phase of Coal Line Trail in South Bend
He says he’s running because he wants to make a difference in the state.
Capt. Michael Brown running for Michigan Governor