Wentz leads key trio of Colts back onto practice field

Wentz and Nelson had been out since having foot surgery earlier this month.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws during practice at the NFL team's...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Starting quarterback Carson Wentz, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly all returned to Indianapolis Colts practice Monday after each missed roughly three weeks. It’s still unclear whether any - or potentially all three - will start the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle. Wentz and Nelson had been out since having foot surgery earlier this month. Kelly had not been on the field since late July after injuring his left elbow.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

