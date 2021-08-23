Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – Analysts say hospitalizing unvaccinated people is costing the U.S. health system billions of dollars.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report found the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is around $20,000.

The foundation also looked at government data and found that 113,000 hospitalizations could have been prevented in June and July.

That means more than $2 billion could have been saved during those two months if those people had been vaccinated.

The foundation says these figures are likely an understatement of the entire burden put on the health care system.

