Tips on staying safe in the heat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The hot and muggy weather continues in Michiana, and it can be dangerous.

It’s important to keep a close eye on your kids and pets while they’re outside.

Playground equipment heats up fast, and kids can get burns from slides or swings.

You can avoid those burns by spraying water on the equipment first or having your child sit on a towel.

And most importantly – never leave your child or pet inside the car alone, even if a window is cracked.

It can take just a matter of a few minutes for the temperatures to become deadly.

“The deaths that occur with kids in hot cars are either because someone left them in a hot car and went running in to do an errand, or the child crawled into the car while it was parked, and no one knew where they were at,” said Dave Cherrone, Clay Fire Marshal. “So, very simply: be aware of where your kids are all the time.”

When walking your pet outside on these hot days, check the sidewalk and road.

If the pavement is too hot for feet, it’s too hot for them and can burn their paws.

