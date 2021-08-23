Some PHM parents make final push ahead of school board vote on mask policy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Penn Harris Madison parents are making one last push before the district’s big vote Monday on their current mask policy.

The vote is scheduled to come after weeks of protests. The school board initially decided to make masks optional prior to kids returning for the 2021 school year.

Since that decision, many schools have revised it’s mask policy including Mishawaka, who changed their policy from mask optional to a mask mandate on Thursday in fear of spreading the DELTA variant of COVID-19 amongst teachers, students and staff.

Nick Chenier, who’s three kids go to PHM, says he fears the board’s decision could impact the safety of students.

“If we are wrong, what’s the worst that can happen? What’s the worst that can happen? Your kid where’s a mask. That’s the worst that can happen as far as I’m concerned. But what’s the worst that can happen if you’re wrong? Kids can die. If the board makes the wrong decision, kids can die,” Chenier says.

The board is scheduled to meet tomorrow at the PHM Educational Services Building at 6:30 p.m. for an executive session.

A public board meeting at 7 p.m. will follow, which is expected to conclude with a vote on the district’s current mask policy.

